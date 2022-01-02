(Bloomberg) --

Israel will start offering a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people older than 60 as the omicron strain has caused a surge in new cases in the country.

The fourth dose will also be made available to medical staff for whom at least 4 months have passed since their last jab, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a press conference on Sunday. Last week, Israel approved the extra shot for people who are immunocompromised, as well as residents of nursing homes, and patients at geriatric hospitals.

