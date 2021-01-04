Israel to Vaccinate Up to 80% of Its Population by May

(Bloomberg) -- Israel plans to vaccinate 70% to 80% of its population by April or May, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Monday, pressing ahead with a program that promises an earlier-than-forecast economic recovery.

The inoculation drive, which leads efforts around the world on a per capita basis, has already administered first doses of the Pfizer Inc. shot to about 1.2 million residents, or more than 12% of the population.

Three quarters of the vaccinations have gone to those over age 60 and people with chronic conditions, Edelstein said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Doses removed from cold-storage and nearing their expiration are given to all-comers at the end of each day.

“I hope that in several weeks we’ll be ready to report that the majority of the at-risk population got two doses of the vaccine,” he said.

There will be a pause in the administration of first doses later this month while the country waits for new supply, expected in early February, Edelstein said. Israel signed deals with the major Western providers Pfizer, Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc.

“We had tough negotiations, the result is we paid what we paid,” the minister said. “We are a small market so I didn’t have any reasons to believe that asking for say 5 million doses, I can get the price of someone who asks for half a billion.”

Israel is vaccinating in smaller towns and agricultural communities by breaking down Pfizer’s 1,000-dose sets into groups of 50 -- with the pharmaceutical firm’s approval, Edelstein said.

