(Bloomberg) -- Israel and the U.S. completed a successful test of the Arrow 3 weapon system, which gives Israel the ability to defend against any ballistic missiles fired from Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.

“The Arrow 3 successfully conducted exo-atmospheric intercepts of ballistic missiles, at unprecedented heights and speeds,” Netanyahu said. A series of three tests were conducted secretly in Alaska, he added.

The trials were conducted in Alaska to test capabilities that may not be tested in Israel, Israel’s Defense Ministry said. The Arrow is a joint program led by Israel Aerospace Systems and Boeing Co.

