Israel and the U.S. have agreed to pursue a joint strategy to halt Iran’s nuclear program, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

“We achieved all the goals that we set for this visit, and even more,” Bennett said before boarding a flight to Israel from the U.S.

Bennett, who met with President Joe Biden on Friday, said Israel had made “significant headway” in equipping its military and had also made progress on its bid for visa-free entry for its citizens to the U.S.

