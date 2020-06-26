(Bloomberg) --

Companies in Israel and the United Arab Emirates will partner on efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest sign that two countries without formal relations are getting closer.

The development comes two weeks after a top UAE official warned that an improvement in ties would be at risk if Israel goes ahead with plans to annex West Bank territory.

“In light of strengthening international cooperation in the fields of research, development & technology in service of humanity, two private companies in UAE sign an agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research technology to fight COVID-19, a UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs official tweeted late Thursday.

Israel’s Health Ministry director general made a similar announcement overnight, confirming that the partnership was between private companies. The scientific and medical cooperation would serve as a bridge “above the historical political challenges,” the official said.

The two countries don’t have diplomatic relations but have grown closer over a shared mistrust of Iran.

The UAE’s ambassador to Washington D.C. said this month that Israel risks that budding relationship should it unilaterally annex land in the West Bank that Palestinians want for their hoped-for independent state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to begin the process of extending Israeli sovereignty over about 30% of the West Bank on July 1. The U.S. has stated it’s prepared to recognize the move under the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan, unveiled in late January.

The UAE has recently landed planes carrying medical cargoes earmarked for Palestinians at Israel’s main airport, a public break from the Arab boycott of Israel from decades past. And an aircraft which arrived in March with coronavirus testing kits for Israeli use, which at the time was said to be from an unidentified country in the Gulf, came from the UAE, Ynet reported late Thursday.

“This is the result of prolonged and intense contacts in recent months,” Netanyahu said of the tie-up announcement. “The stronger we are, the more powerful we are at deterring our enemies and bringing our friends closer.”

