Israel wants to more-than double its solar capacity by 2025, as the government seeks to generate 30% of the country’s energy needs from renewable sources -- and 70% from natural gas -- by the end of the decade.

Installed capacity of renewables will rise from 3.7 megawatts as of last year to 7.4 MW by the middle of the decade, according to plans announced by Israel’s electricity authority and energy ministry on Sunday. The vast majority of the increase will come from solar panels.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year.

While Israel’s increased consumption of gas in recent years has allowed it to wean off coal, it lags when it comes to renewable energy. In 2021, less than 10% of the country’s needs were met by renewables, according to the energy ministry.

The new plan also includes proposals to boost storage capacity.

