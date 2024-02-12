(Bloomberg) -- The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court warned Israel to follow international law in Gaza and said that his office is investigating the conflict “as a matter of the utmost urgency.”

“To all those involved: My office is actively investigating any crimes allegedly committed,” Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the ICC, wrote Monday on X. “As I have repeatedly emphasized, those who do not comply with the law should not complain later when my office takes action pursuant to its mandate.”

The ICC — which can charge individuals with war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide — began an investigation into alleged crimes in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2021. Khan said in October he was broadening its scope to include the escalation of hostilities since Oct. 7.

Khan’s post appeared to be in response to an Israeli special-forces mission overnight in Rafah that freed two hostages and left dozens of Palestinians dead. It also comes as US President Joe Biden warned Israel not to proceed with a broader incursion into Gaza without a plan to shield civilians and described its response to the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 as “over the top.”

Khan also called for the immediate release of all hostages captured by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US, referring to the issue as “an important focus of our investigations.”

Around half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people fled to the south of the territory in recent months as Israel concentrated its military response to the Oct. 7 attacks on areas further north.

The ICC works separately from the UN-affiliated International Court of Justice, which handles disputes between states. That court ruled last month that Israel must act to prevent Palestinians from being killed or injured in response to a genocide case brought up by South Africa.

