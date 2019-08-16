Israel Will Allow U.S. Lawmaker Tlaib to Make Humanitarian Visit

(Bloomberg) -- Israel will allow U.S. Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to visit her family on a humanitarian trip, the country’s interior minister said in a statement on Friday.

A day earlier, Israel said it would bar Tlaib and her fellow Muslim U.S. lawmaker Ilhan Omar from beginning an official visit from this weekend because of their support for a boycott of the country. That order was announced shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that the two women -- whom he has targeted in recent weeks -- “hate Israel & all Jewish people.”

The permission granted Friday allows Tlaib to visit her 90-year-old grandmother. It states that the lawmaker had said in a letter she wouldn’t promote a boycott of Israel during the visit, a condition laid out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a firm Trump ally.

