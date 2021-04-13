Apr 13, 2021
Israel Will Open Borders to Vaccinated Tourist Groups Next Month
Israel plans to crack open its doors next month to tourists for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
Beginning May 23, vaccinated tourists traveling in a group will be allowed to enter, because groups are easier to monitor than individual tourists, the Health Ministry said.
Travelers will have to undergo PCR testing for coronavirus before boarding a plane to Israel, and will be checked again upon arrival.
The program will be re-evaluated at an unspecified later date to see if it can be extended to individuals.
