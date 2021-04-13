(Bloomberg) --

Israel plans to crack open its doors next month to tourists for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Beginning May 23, vaccinated tourists traveling in a group will be allowed to enter, because groups are easier to monitor than individual tourists, the Health Ministry said.

Travelers will have to undergo PCR testing for coronavirus before boarding a plane to Israel, and will be checked again upon arrival.

The program will be re-evaluated at an unspecified later date to see if it can be extended to individuals.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.