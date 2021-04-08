(Bloomberg) -- Israel won’t cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s decision to investigate it for alleged war crimes against the Palestinians, the Ynet website reported on Thursday.

The Israeli government will inform ICC Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that she has no authority to open an investigation against Israel, Ynet reported. The decision not to cooperate with the probe was made at a meeting among Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit, it said.

ICC Opens War Crimes Probe Against Israel and Palestinians (2)

Israel has challenged the ICC’s jurisdiction on the ground that it is not a member state and that the Palestinian Authority, which sought the investigation, is not a state.

The tribunal, however, has ruled that its jurisdiction applies to the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war that the Palestinians claim for a state.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.