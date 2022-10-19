(Bloomberg) -- Israel has offered to assist Ukraine in developing a missile warning system, though won’t provide weapons, according to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, despite appeals to help counter attacks by Russia.

“We have sent a request to the Ukrainians to share information about their needs for air defense alerts,” Gantz said in a briefing to European Union ambassadors. The outreach is part of Israel’s promise to deliver “life-saving defensive equipment,” he said, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday.

Ukraine has faced days of missile and drone barrages by Russia against civilian and critical infrastructure. It relies on air defenses deployed near military facilities and population centers and lacks a nationwide early-warning system.

Israel has resisted sending weapons to Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February and hasn’t joined the US and its allies in imposing economic sanctions against Russia.

Gantz said that once Israel receives the information from Ukraine, it will begin helping to develop a “civilian early-warning system” similar to one that alerts Israelis that rockets are being fired from the Gaza Strip.

Russia has been intensifying its use of Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine. A day after Russia attacked Kyiv’s city center on Sept. 17, Israeli Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai called on the government to provide military aid to Ukraine, drawing the wrath of Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and Putin’s close ally.

Iran has repeatedly denied exporting weapons -- including unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs -- for use in the war against Ukraine. Even so, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Wednesday that Iranian drones are now viewed as dangerous and the world questions why they are being sold to others, according to state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

“We are following Iran’s involvement in the war in Ukraine,” Gantz said. “We see that Iran provides UAVs and in the near future may also provide additional advanced systems. The Iranians lie methodically about selling this equipment.”

