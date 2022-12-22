(Bloomberg) --

The Israeli army’s automated call-up system accidentally phoned reservists overnight, in an incident blamed on a technical error during routine maintenance work.

There wasn’t suspicion of a cyberattack, according to a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces. The army said it hasn’t established how many reservists were contacted by the system on Thursday around 1 a.m. in Tel Aviv. Israeli media reported thousands of reservists received the alerts.

The IDF apologized for the incident in a statement and said “no reservists were called up for duty” during the late-night alert, which came as maintenance was being performed on the phone service.

In 2018, on Israel’s Independence Day, the IDF accidentally sent out automated summons to army reservists before quickly retracting the notices, citing an error in the system.

