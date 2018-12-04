(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli military launched an operation to destroy underground tunnels from Lebanon into Israel before the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia could use them to attack its northern communities.

The operation was being conducted Tuesday on Israeli territory and the military has not crossed into Lebanon, Israeli officials said. It was not clear how many tunnels were being targeted.

“This operation is purely defensive,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said by telephone. “It is within the borders of the state of Israel and it is meant to protect Israel and its population.”

Even though the operation was said to be taking place within Israeli territory, there was no guarantee that it would not touch off wider fighting. That would depend in part on how Hezbollah reacts. There was no immediate response from the group.

Israel bolstered security along its border with Lebanon and said that areas adjacent to its security fence have been declared a military zone. At the same time, residents of the area, around the city of Metullah, were told to continue their lives as normal, and no special precautions were ordered.

The army did not specify how it was destroying the tunnels except to say it is doing so "by all technological means." The tunnels “constitute a flagrant and severe violation of Israeli sovereignty,” the military said in an emailed statement.

The action was launched after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Brussels on Monday to discuss Israel’s security and right to self-defense. At the start of that meeting, Netanyahu said they would discuss “how we can together curb Iran’s aggression in the region, in Syria, in Iraq, in Lebanon and elsewhere.”

The daily Haaretz called the meeting “a warning to Iran and Lebanon before Israel takes military action.”

Tensions between Israel and Iran have been escalating over Iran’s entrenchment in Syria, where it has been fighting, largely through Hezbollah, to prop up President Bashar al-Assad. Israeli officials have repeatedly said they consider Hezbollah a major threat.

