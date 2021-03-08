(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has decided to reverse its predecessor’s decision to temporarily ease sanctions on Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. sanctioned Gertler and his companies in 2017 for allegedly corrupt mining and oil deals in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Treasury Department under President Donald Trump issued a special license in January that that exempted Gertler’s business activities from the sanctions until Jan. 31, 2022.

The move triggered an uproar among U.S. lawmakers and government officials who said they were left out of the decision-making process. Democratic Representatives Karen Bass and Gregory Meeks of the House Foreign Affairs Committee called on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to undo the Trump administration move.

Under Yellen, the Treasury Department has decided to revoke the special license, according to the people familiar with the matter. They asked not to be identified because the decision hasn’t yet been announced.

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment. Treasury spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.