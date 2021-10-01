Israeli Clothing Maker Delta Galil Is Said to Plan U.S. Listing

(Bloomberg) -- Delta-Galil Industries Ltd., a clothing manufacturer traded on Tel Aviv’s stock exchange, is planning a second listing in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with Bank of America Corp. on the plan and will seek a market capitalization of about $2 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private.

The listing for the company, which owns the lingerie brand Bare Necessities and 7 for All Mankind denim, could happen as soon as this year.

Representatives for Delta Galil and Bank of America declined to comment.

Shares of the company have almost tripled in the past year in Tel Aviv, giving it a market value of 4.1 billion shekels ($1.3 billion).

Delta Galil, founded in 1975, makes and markets branded and private-label apparel products for men, women and children. Its products are sold under brands including Calvin Klein, Columbia, Spalding, Tommy Hilfiger and Wilson, among others.

The company had previously traded on Nasdaq but de-listed in 2008 citing increasing compliance costs.

