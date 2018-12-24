(Bloomberg) -- Partners in Israel’s governing coalition voted unanimously to dissolve parliament and call elections for early April, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party said.

Elections were originally scheduled for November 2019, but no Israeli coalition in the past 30 years has served out its term. Spokesman Yonatan Ulrich said in a text message that the heads of parties in the governing coalition decided to move up the vote “out of budgetary and national responsibility.”

The coalition has been tottering ever since Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman resigned in November. Shares lost ground as news of early balloting spread.

Polls have suggested a new vote won’t produce a significantly changed parliament, with Netanyahu winning a fifth term at the head of a conservative government.

