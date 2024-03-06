(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government banned Israeli companies from participating in an air and space industry fair scheduled for April, according to a statement from the country’s Defense Ministry. It didn’t provide a reason for the decision.

President Gabriel Boric has condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and recalled the country’s ambassador to Israel.

Chile has about 500,000 people that identify as of Palestinian descent, the largest community outside of the Middle East, according to the website of the local Palestine Community.

Israel may withdraw his military attaché in Chile as a response, local website Ex-Ante reported. It also cited the Israeli ambassador in Chile, Gil Artzyeli, saying that the decision wasn’t a surprise and that since his arrival to Chile he has only witnessed negative gestures to Israel from the Boric Administration.

