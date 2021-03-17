(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s highest court ruled that a regulation limiting the number of citizens entering the country to 3,000 a day is unconstitutional, and can’t be extended beyond its March 20 expiration date.

The court also struck down regulations that require citizens who haven’t been vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus to obtain special permission to leave the country.

The regulations were put in place in an effort to limit the entry of new coronavirus variants.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.