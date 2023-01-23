(Bloomberg) --

A voting member of the Bank of Israel’s monetary committee stepped down and warned that “democracy is in danger” in his country, marking one of the highest-profile departures since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his push to reform the judicial system.

Moshe Hazan, an economics professor who spent more than five years on the rate-setting panel, sent Netanyahu a resignation letter late Sunday, saying he was leaving to become more involved in “public-political activity,” according to a statement from the central bank. Hazan couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

In an interview with the financial daily Calcalist, Hazan said Israel doesn’t “want to become a banana republic” and interest-rate decisions seemed trivial at a time like this.

“The steps the government is expected to take, if they are approved, will do great damage to the independence of both the justice system and the civil service, and in the future to democracy and to the Israeli economy,” he said.

Netanyahu’s right-wing government, sworn in last month, has pledged to give politicians greater influence over the appointment of High Court justices and to limit the institution’s oversight of the legislature. Critics including investors and leaders of Israel’s powerful technology sector have expressed concern that the plans to undermine the judiciary will threaten the country’s liberal democracy and business-friendly environment.

Over the past month, tens of thousands of Israelis — from retired military officers to teachers and opposition politicians — have participated in mass demonstrations across the country to protest a bill that aims to weaken the judiciary’s independence.

And increasingly, some figures in the establishment are taking a more public stance. Before Hazan’s resignation became known, Israel’s ambassador to Canada also quit over differences with Netanyahu’s government.

Hazan is leaving the six-member monetary committee as the Bank of Israel nears the end of its longest cycle of rate hikes in decades with inflation still at the highest since 2008.

Governor Amir Yaron has already warned that political interference could compromise the independence of the central bank, cautioning lawmakers in November over decisions he said might be a risk for Israel’s business and legal environment. The governor serves as an economic adviser to the government.

Hazan told Calcalist that he wanted a public say and that shaping decisions “from the inside” was no longer enough. Besides his position at the central bank, Hazan teaches at Tel Aviv University and has other academic roles.

“It’s important now that people influence from the outside,” he said. “Twenty-five basis points up or down in the interest rate is less important at the moment. What’s important is that people understand that we may reach a point where no one follows the rules.”

