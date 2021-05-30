(Bloomberg) --

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi will travel to Cairo on Sunday to meet with his Egyptian counterpart and discuss matters relating to Gaza following his country’s 11-day conflict with Hamas, Army Radio reported.

Aside from issues around preserving the cease-fire between the two sides, Ashkenazi and Sameh Shoukry will also talk about reconstruction of the territory, Israeli captives held there, and ways to strengthen the Palestinian Authority.

In addition to the Cairo meeting, the head of Egyptian intelligence will arrive in Israel on Sunday and will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials. A main topic for discussion will be Israeli captives held in Gaza and Israel’s conditions for holding indirect talks with Hamas under Egyptian mediation, the report said, citing Israeli officials it didn’t identify.

Egypt is pressing for those talks between Israel, Hamas, and the Palestinian Authority, the radio report said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.