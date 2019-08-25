(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s airforce hit targets in Syria that included Shiite militias and Iranian Quds forces preparing to attack Israel, the army said.

“Our forces act everywhere against Iranian aggression,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “I have instructed Israel to be ready for any scenario. We will continue to act with determination and responsibility against Iran and its delegates to insure Israel’s security.”

The Israeli attack thwarted plans to launch a number of armed drones, the army said.

