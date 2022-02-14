(Bloomberg) -- Israel-based ThetaRay plans to roll out AI-driven solutions to help Mashreqbank PSC, Dubai’s third-biggest lender, detect financial fraud during cross-border payment transfers.

Mashreqbank is ThetaRay’s first customer in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement. It follows Israel and the UAE normalizing their relations in 2020.

The UAE has taken several steps in the past to better align with global standards on anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing. The central bank in recent months levied penalties on multiple banks for breaching anti-money laundering regulations.

“ThetaRay’s technology “allows banks to effectively thwart financial crime risks in the increasingly complex space of cross-border payments,” Scott Ramsay, group head of compliance at Mashreqbank, said in a statement on Monday.

Mashreqbank in November reached a $100 million deal with U.S. regulators to settle allegations that it violated American sanctions by illegally processing payments.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.