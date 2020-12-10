(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Israelis learned this week that a member of the Dubai royal family had purchased a 50% share of the Beitar Jerusalem Football Club. At first glance it looked like fake news. No Arab billionaire has ever bought a business in Israel, much less a high-profile, National League football club. And no team was a less likely candidate for Arab ownership. Beitar Jerusalem is a Likud-linked club with an infamously nationalistic fan base and a longstanding policy of barring Arab players from its roster.

But the deal turned out to be real. The club, which Israeli owner Moshe Hogeg bought for about $7 million in 2018, has a history of financial trouble and chronic debt. But it’s more than just a sports investment. It’s a harbinger of major cultural and economic change for Israel.

Hogeg declared it “the first real fruit” of the Israel-United Arab Emirates relationship. It’s also a startling social experiment. Hogeg’s new partner, Sheikh Hamed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, has made clear he’s coming to Israel not just for profit but to change minds and hearts. The Sheikh is undaunted by the threats of La Familia — the openly racist soccer thugs who’ve vowed to wreck the deal. Instead, he has openly challenged them, telling journalists that he will reach out to their “misled and brainwashed” hooligans.

La Familia is a small but vocal part of the Beitar fan base (the majority of which is comprised of mainstream Likudniks who seem happy that their team will be getting a $92 million injection of cash over 10 years). But the group is active in extremist politics and has taken part in the harassment of anti-Netanyahu protestors. So far, Israel’s prime minister has avoided condemning them by name. But this week he sent them a signal. “It is instructive,” he explained to a visiting foreign minister, “that an Emeriti has bought Beitar Jerusalem. It tells you how fast things are changing.”

Change is indeed everywhere. On the day the football deal was announced, Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dormer, sent a similar signal to Congressional Democrats, some of whom are expressing concern for Israel’s safety over the Trump administration’s sale of F-35 war planes to the UAE.

Dormer took the air out of that argument by telling an MSNBC interviewer that Israel is “very comfortable” with the sale. “We strongly believe that this agreement, this arms package, will not violate the U.S. commitment to maintain Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge,” he said, adding that Jerusalem regards the UAE “as an ally in confronting Iran.” The American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other major pro-Israel U.S. advocacy groups are echoing that position. Essentially the government of Israel is now lobbying on behalf of the UAE air force.

That same day, in Dubai, hundreds of Israel’s top business leaders gathered for the first UAE-Israel Future Digital Technology Summit. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of DP World, told them his company is in talks with an Israeli firm, DoverTower, to jointly run the port of Haifa — in its own way, an institution as historic and iconic as Beitar Jerusalem. “The port facilities will allow us to link our ports in Europe to the Middle East,” he said.

The two companies are also exploring a direct shipping link between Israel’s Red Sea port of Eilat and Jebel Ali, Dubai’s main seaport in the Persian Gulf. Sultan bin Sulayem estimated initial bilateral trade between Israel and the UAE at $5 billion.

Israel has signed peace treaties with Arab governments before: Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. But trade, tourism and joint economic projects have been negligible, largely because Cairo and Amman, for domestic reasons, have discouraged such contacts. Israel now has concluded multibillion-dollar sales of natural gas to both countries, but these are essentially government-to-government transactions.

The warm Emerati embrace is a new experience for Israelis. Several weeks ago, a group of Arabs from a town near Tel Aviv disguised themselves as tourists from Dubai and were mobbed by citizens offering handshakes and seeking selfies.

When the pandemic allows, Israel is expecting a bonanza of bona fide Gulf Arab tourists. Tel Aviv is promoting itself as the new Beirut with all the open hospitality that implies. Jerusalem is preparing for Muslim pilgrims. Traffic will be reciprocal. Dubai will be both a major destination for Israeli visitors and a hub for business people shortening flights to the Far East.

Not everyone is happy with the new relationship. There has been an uptick of cyberattacks on UAE sites, presumably by Iran. And the soccer thugs of La Familia will fight to keep Arab players off the field. But from now on, nobody will assume that even the most improbable news about progress in the Israel-UAE relationship is too good to be true.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Zev Chafets is a journalist and author of 14 books. He was a senior aide to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and the founding managing editor of the Jerusalem Report Magazine.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.