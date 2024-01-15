(Bloomberg) -- An Israeli footballer who was detained in Turkey for a goal celebration referencing Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel has been released, after the incident sparked a new diplomatic spat between the two countries over their opposing stances on the war in Gaza.

Sagiv Jehezkel, who plays for Turkey’s Antalyaspor and his country’s national team, will return to Israel later Monday, according to a statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

After scoring an equalizer during a match in the southern city of Antalya on Sunday, Jehezkel pointed to his bandaged wrist, where “100 days” was written next to the Star of David and the date of the incursion by the Palestinian militant group, in which 1,200 people were killed and over 100 taken hostage.

The 28-year-old player was detained but authorities released him on Monday pending trial, according to Turkish media. Jehezkel denied charges of “inciting enmity and hatred” and said he just wanted the war to end, CNNTurk television reported, citing his testimony. His contract with Antalyaspor will be canceled, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Another Israeli player, Eden Karzev, also faces a disciplinary probe by his Turkish club Basaksehir over social media posts related to the war, Sabah newspaper reported Monday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz urged the international community and sports organizations to act against Turkey’s “political use of violence and threats against athletes,” according to a statement.

Jehezkel’s detention came after an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Oktay Saral, posted on X that authorities should take immediate action to avoid “public uproar” in predominantly Muslim Turkey, which – unlike the US and the European Union – doesn’t consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

Erdogan has criticized Israel for the Palestinian death toll in Gaza – more than 24,000 according to the Hamas-run health ministry – but stopped short of cutting ties with the Jewish state. Turkey is one of the few countries in the region to recognize Israel.

Earlier this month, Turkey detained dozens of people for allegedly spying on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, after Ankara warned it would respond to any plots to kill members of Hamas on its soil.

