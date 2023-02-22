(Bloomberg) -- Israeli commandos raided a guerrilla hideout in the West Bank on Wednesday and killed 10 Palestinians, one of the highest tolls in recent years and part of an escalating pattern that’s seen violence mount in the occupied areas.

The Israeli military also carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip early Thursday, saying it was responding to rocket fire. Fighter jets struck a weapons manufacturing site and military compound belonging the militant group Hamas, which governs the enclave.

The US criticized Wednesday’s raid in the West Bank city of Nablus and said it was very concerned about the rising trend in overall violence.

The Israel army said its forces had sought to arrest three gunmen suspected of carrying out attacks and planning future ones. In the exchange of fire, all three were killed. The Palestinian Health Ministry said seven others died, including a 16-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man, with more than 100 injured.

The Lions’ Den, a militant Palestinian group, claimed six of the dead were members.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have mounted as a new government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized illegal settlements and top officials said they planned to ease open-fire regulations for soldiers.

Last month, nine Palestinians were killed during a fight in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. At the time, the Palestinian Authority said it would end security ties with Israel, meaning it wouldn’t cooperate in arresting militants.

The US is troubled by the sheer number of civilian injuries and deaths in the raid and “extremely concerned” about the rising level of violence in Israel and the West Bank, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing on Wednesday.

“We recognize the very real security concerns facing Israel,” Price told reporters. But he said that “we’re deeply concerned that the impact of today’s raid can set back efforts aimed at restoring calm for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Deadliest Start

Some 61 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since the start of 2023, making this the deadliest start to a year since 2004. After the Jenin raid in January, a lone Palestinian opened fire outside an East Jerusalem synagogue, killing seven worshipers as they exited Sabbath evening prayers.

Israeli security officials say there has been a proliferation of weapons smuggled into Palestinian areas, which is changing the dynamic when troops make raids. With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan due to start next month, there is growing concern that violence will spike.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, an Army spokesman, said on Wednesday: “The amount of gunfire is overwhelming. There is energy in the air we are aware of and worried about.”

--With assistance from Iain Marlow.

(Updates with Gaza strikes in second paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.