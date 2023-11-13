(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s natural gas flows to Egypt have increased as much as 60% this month, according to a person familiar with Egyptian imports, as safety concerns from the war with Hamas ease.

Supplies has risen to 350-400 million cubic feet a day from about 250 million earlier in November, the person said, asking not to be named because the information is not public. Still, that’s almost half the normal flows from before the war.

Supplies have been creeping higher after Egypt reported a complete halt late last month. Over the weekend, Israel ordered Chevron Corp. to resume output at the Tamar gas field, after it shut production last month on safety concerns following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

