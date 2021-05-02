(Bloomberg) --

Israeli gold traders are to be allowed to use the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange for the first time.

The exchange said in a statement it has received a permit from the Israel Securities Authority, enabling Israeli corporations to become members of the DGCX, and to use its trading services and platforms. Israeli members will also be able to act as market makers.

The announcement follows the Abraham Accords signed last year between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, normalizing relations between the two Middle East countries.

