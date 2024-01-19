(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s high-tech sector is “so far unfazed” by the war in Gaza, according to the chief executive officer of the nation’s innovation authority.

Israel is “in a much better shape in terms of high tech resilience” compared to previous crises in the past two decades, Dror Bin said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Israel Innovation Authority unveiled three funds this week totaling 5 billion shekels ($1.3 billion) for the next five years to help startups and tech entrepreneurs in the country that were in the middle of fundraising when the war broke out. The war with Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, has cast uncertainty over Israel’s vital tech industry given the conflict’s impact on government resources and economic stability.

The sector is trying to make sure “the global tech industry sustains confidence in our ability to work even in war conditions,” Bin said.

--With assistance from Marissa Newman and Viktoria Dendrinou.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.