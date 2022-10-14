(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s annual inflation remained steady in September, defying expectations for a slowdown as the central bank brings interest rates to their highest level since 2011.

Price growth remained at an annual 4.6%, according to Israel’s central bureau of statistics. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a slight deceleration.

Monthly inflation, which turned negative in August, also exceeded expectations and reached a rate of 0.2%.

The resilience of inflation will keep pressure on the Bank of Israel to continue what is now its longest cycle of monetary tightening in decades. Governor Amir Yaron has said the central bank is “front-loading” rate hikes because it’s “determined to return the inflation rate to within the target range” of 1% to 3%.

The latest figures mean multiple rate increases are possible in the months ahead after two consecutive hikes of 75 basis points brought the benchmark to 2.75% earlier this month.

The cost of fresh fruit and vegetables as well as health and educational services were the biggest drivers of inflation last month.

