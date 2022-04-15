(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s inflation stayed above the government’s target range for the third consecutive month in March but didn’t accelerate, easing some of the pressure on the central bank as it looks to bring the recent surge under control.

Price growth remained at an annual 3.5% in March, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, unchanged from February. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of 12 economists was for 3.7%.

The cost of clothing and footwear, as well as culture and entertainment, saw significant increases, offset by a decline in the price of fresh fruit and vegetables. Monthly inflation rose 0.6%, which was also below expectations.

The Bank of Israel this week raised interest rates from near zero to begin what’s likely to be its first monetary tightening cycle in more than a decade. With inflation forecast by the central bank’s researchers above the 1% to 3% target range until the rest of the year, further increases in the 0.35% base rate are likely in the months to come.

A steady domestic supply of natural gas is helping keep a lid on consumer costs as the impact of higher commodity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ripples around the world.

A stronger shekel may also hold back inflation. But Israel’s currency has so far declined about 3.5% against the dollar this year while appreciating against the euro.

