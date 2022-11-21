(Bloomberg) --

Israel’s faster-than-expected inflation in October means it’s not a question of if, but how much, the central bank will raise interest rates on Monday as part of its longest unbroken cycle of monetary tightening in two decades.

In the first acceleration since July, consumer prices rose an annual 5.1% last month, almost entirely reversing a recent deceleration and taking inflation-adjusted rates further away from the central bank Governor Amir Yaron’s objective of “around zero, or slightly above it.” That’s caused some economists to reconsider past predictions of a slowdown in the pace of raising rates.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are unanimous in calling a hike, with slightly more than half predicting a a 75-basis-point move and the rest seeing a half-point increase. The Bank of Israel has already raised its benchmark by a cumulative 265 basis points in just six months to 2.75%.

The central bank is set to “maintain its front-loading path,” Barclays Plc analysts including Zalina Alborova said in a report. “Given strong growth and the tight labor market, high inflation and the communication from the bank, we expect policy makers to remain hawkish.”

The decision will show the Bank of Israel’s resolve to align with its counterparts at the US Federal Reserve by acting aggressively to keep inflation in check. It may also boost the shekel that’s depreciated against the dollar in recent days.

An increase of 75 basis points for a third straight meeting would bring the key rate to a level not seen since the 2008 global financial crisis. It would also take it to 3.5% much sooner then the Bank of Israel’s research team’s forecast for October 2023.

The governor said last month that the central bank was “determined” to bring inflation back within the government’s 1% to 3% target, and was front-loading hikes in order to get there.

The acceleration in inflation in October, a sharp increase in apartment prices and historically low unemployment may persuade the monetary committee to hike by 75 basis points, Bank Leumi said in a research note.

Markets and analysts see scope for much higher borrowing costs ahead. Interest-rate swaps are now pricing around 100 basis points of rate increases over the next year.

Citigroup Inc. has revised its terminal rate forecast back to 4% from 3.5% because of stronger than anticipated economic growth in the third quarter and the “upside surprise” in inflation, analyst Michel Nies said in an investor note.

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura and Barbara Sladkowska.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.