(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s inflation slowed from an almost 14-year high and more sharply than many had expected, even as the central bank has made clear it will keep interest rates elevated until price growth falls back within target.

Decreases in the cost of transportation, communication and clothing and footwear helped bring annual inflation in August to 4.6%, from 5.2% in July, according to data released by Israel’s statistics bureau on Thursday. The median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg was 4.8%. Monthly inflation fell by 0.3%.

Israeli inflation is showing signs of cooling after remaining well above the government’s 1% to 3% target range since the start of the year. In response, the central bank has raised rates four straight times as it braces for a sustained period of cost pressures.

“We expect inflation to come back down into the target somewhere around the summer of 2023,” Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said in a recent interview.

Policy makers are targeting a real interest rate of “somewhere around zero, or slightly above it,” he said, indicating the bank will act again given that official borrowing costs are negative when adjusted for inflation.

Consumer prices in Israel are predicted to rise by 2.5% over the next 12 months, according to the average forecast in a central bank survey of economists last month.

