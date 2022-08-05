(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s military launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Friday, days after the arrest of a militant leader in the occupied West Bank sent tensions soaring.

Army Radio said Israeli forces had started operation “Breaking Dawn” against the Islamic Jihad group and killed one of its senior leaders.

Israel had arrested another leader of the group earlier this week, and warned against any retaliation.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have skirmished repeatedly since Hamas wrested control of the coastal territory in 2007, and fought several wars.

“To our enemies, and specifically to the leadership of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, I would like to emphasize: your time is up,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said earlier Friday during a visit to IDF’s Southern Command headquarters. He vowed the threat would “be removed one way or another.”

Israel closed roads around Gaza earlier this week and sent reinforcements to the border after the arrest. Islamic Jihad is the smaller of two militant movements in Hamas-run Gaza.

Earlier this year, rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, with Israeli forces shooting down at least one missile and carrying out an airstrike in retaliation.

Those attacks came amid clashes in Jerusalem that erupted after Israeli police entered the Al-Aqsa compound, saying they needed to quell riots as Palestinians gathered for Ramadan prayers.

Similar events at the site -- also known as the Temple Mount -- preceded Israel’s war with Hamas in 2021.

Gaza has been under Israeli and Egyptian restrictions since the Hamas takeover, and penalties imposed by the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which is locked in a power struggle with Hamas, have intensified Gaza’s distress.

The Israeli-Palestinians peace process has been stalled for years, and as Arab governments from the United Arab Emirates to Morocco established formal ties with Israel, Palestinians grew increasingly frustrated.

(Adds details on operation from second paragraph, Palestinian authorities in fifth.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.