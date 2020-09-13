(Bloomberg) --

Yaakov Litzman, housing minister from Israel’s ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism bloc, told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he’ll quit if the government approves a coronavirus-related lockdown during the upcoming Jewish holiday season, Channel 12 reported on Sunday.

Litzman’s alliance holds seven of the 72 seats the governing coalition commands in the 120-member parliament. He maintains that proposed limitations on festival observances are disrespectful of Jewish holidays, Channel 12 said.

Israel’s cabinet is to vote Sunday on an inner cabinet’s plan for a two-week lockdown expected to begin before the Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish new year, that begins Friday evening. The plan was put on the table after the number of daily infections in the country of 9 million soared beyond 4,000 last week.

