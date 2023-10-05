(Bloomberg) -- An Israeli minister spoke publicly for the first time in the Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh about “blossoming ties” between the two countries, the latest sign the duo are inching toward normalizing relations.

“We greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of the leaders of Saudi Arabia and our Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for nurturing the blossoming ties,” Israeli Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said Wednesday in a speech delivered in both English and Arabic at a United Nations conference for the global postal sector.

His unprecedented comments came after both Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said they are close to concluding a complex three-way deal with the US that could see the Jewish state and the Islamic kingdom formally recognize one another. An agreement would bring together two traditional adversaries and redraw geopolitical relations across the Middle East.

US officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been cautiously optimistic about a potential deal, though warning much remains to be worked out. As part of the agreement, Saudi Arabia is seeking binding security and defense commitments from the US and assistance launching a nuclear program on home soil that includes uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, the US and Israel are considering a defense treaty between themselves to ease Senate approval of a wider three-way deal, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Read More: White House Weighs Defense Treaties to Aid Israel-Saudi Pact

Karhi, who is a member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party, is the second minister to visit Saudi Arabia in the last 10 days after Tourism Minister Haim Katz. An Arabic speaker who comes from a family of Tunisian Jews, he appeared to relish publicizing his stay.

On Tuesday, he posted on social media photos of himself and other members of his delegation in their Riyadh hotel participating in a prayer service associated with the Jewish holiday known as Sukkot, or the Harvest Festival.

“I would like to thank the government and people of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their outstanding organization and warm hospitality,” Karhi said in his speech.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.