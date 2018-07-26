Israeli Official: Moscow Summit With Abbas, Putin Not on Agenda

(Bloomberg) -- An Israeli official said a Moscow summit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not on the agenda.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks, said Israel first wants to let the U.S. peace plan that the Trump administration is formulating run its course.

Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary General Saeb Erekat said Abbas had agreed to the meeting.

