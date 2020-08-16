Israeli Partner Communications in Talks With Etisalat on Roaming

Partner Communications is in advanced talks with the UAE’s Etisalat on an agreement to provide roaming services for each other’s customers, a spokesperson for the Israeli mobile operator said.

Emirates Telecommunications Corp., the United Arab Emirates’ biggest telephone company known as Etisalat, would provide roaming services for Partner customers traveling in the UAE, they said. Partner would provide services for Etisalat customers traveling in Israel.

The discussions follow last week’s announcement that the two countries plan to normalize relations.

There was no immediate comment from Etisalat.

