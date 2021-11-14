6h ago
Israeli PM Says Couple Arrested in Turkey Are Innocent Citizens
Bloomberg News,
The Israeli couple arrested in Turkey on espionage charges are innocent citizens, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at a cabinet meeting on Sunday.
“These are two innocent citizens who have, by mistake, found themselves in a complex situation,” Bennett said, according to a statement released by his office. He added that the government is doing all it can to find a solution to the issue.
Bennett released a statement Saturday night saying that the couple doesn’t work for any Israeli agency.
Read: Nov. 13, Turkish Court Arrests Israeli Couple on Espionage Charges
