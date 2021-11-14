(Bloomberg) --

The Israeli couple arrested in Turkey on espionage charges are innocent citizens, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“These are two innocent citizens who have, by mistake, found themselves in a complex situation,” Bennett said, according to a statement released by his office. He added that the government is doing all it can to find a solution to the issue.

Bennett released a statement Saturday night saying that the couple doesn’t work for any Israeli agency.

