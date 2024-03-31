(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo hernia surgery, according to a statement from his office.

The surgery will be performed under general anesthesia, and Yariv Levin, deputy prime minister and justice minister, will stand in during that time.

Netanyahu, 74, will be admitted to hospital on Sunday evening at the end of his work day. It’s unclear exactly when the procedure will take place. The hernia was discovered during a routine exam that took place on Saturday evening, according to the statement.

