Israeli Rocket Attack Kills Three in Syrian Suburb: Sana

(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli rocket attack on eastern Quneitra suburb has left 3 soldiers dead and 7 others injured, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Syrian air defenses earlier intercepted “enemy targets” over a Damascus suburb, Sana reported.

The Israeli rockets were come from the direction of Golan Heights, according to Sana.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nadeem Hamid in Washington at nhamid3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Niluksi Koswanage at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.