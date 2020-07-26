(Bloomberg) --

Israeli shares fell the most in the Middle East amid the prospect of a fourth back-to-back election as the country grapples with the coronavirus.

The TA-35 declined as much as 1.7% with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, LivePerson and Nice Ltd. dragging it down the most. The drafting of Israel’s 2020 budget is on hold, according to people familiar with the matter, even as disputes over the spending plan threaten to bring the government down.

The country is also in the middle of a second wave of coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a possible second lockdown on Thursday.

Israel Parliament Gives Government Vast Power on Virus

In the Gulf, equity gauges are little changed. Benchmark stock indexes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi rose the most while Kuwait’s fell as much 0.5%.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Saudi Arabia’s index rises 0.1% at 11:25 a.m. in Riyadh Al Rajhi Bank rises the most after posting earnings NOTE: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Undergoes Successful Surgery

Kuwait’s Premier Market falls 0.4% at 11:25 a.m. in Kuwait City after rising as much as 0.6% NOTE: Kuwait’s emir was flown to the U.S. to continue medical treatment; state-run KUNA said his condition is stable

Qatar’s index rises 0.2% at 11:25 a.m. in Doha; Commercial Bank of Qatar leads gains Read: Qatar Commercial Bank to Continue to Build Buffers Against Risk



©2020 Bloomberg L.P.