(Bloomberg) -- Israeli equities climbed the most in the Middle East as dual-listed firms caught up with U.S. gains from Thursday.

The country’s TA-35 benchmark rose as much as 1.7%. Stocks that are also listed in the U.S., including Azrieli Group Ltd, Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM and ICL Group Ltd, were among the biggest gainers on Sunday.

Elsewhere, gauges in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar rose, with Brent crude staying above $50 a barrel in the past two weeks.

Egypt’s benchmark was the biggest loser after the central bank put monetary easing on pause amid fears over the effect of a new strain of the coronavirus on global markets. Dubai shares slipped after the government said it expects to spend 57.1 billion dirhams ($15.5 billion) next year to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

Indexes in the region were mostly trading below their average volume in the past 30 days amid the year-end holidays.

“Although the liquidity is thin, we believe with the concerns around the new strain of coronavirus settling down a bit, we can see investors continue to position in the reopening and cyclical recovery plays in travel, tourism, banks, petrochemical and real-estate sectors,” said Divye Arora, money manager at Daman Investments in Dubai. “Oil price not breaking below 50 level is also supportive for the regional markets.”

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Egypt’s EGX 30 falls 0.8% Beltone Financial Holding -4.1%; Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals -3.9%; Orascom Development -3.8% at 10:39 a.m. in Cairo Cleopatra Hospital rises 3.6% Read: Cleopatra Board Approves Acquisition of Alameda Healthcare

Dubai Financial Market General Index was little changed DXB Entertainments extends losses to about 18% since Dec. 20, when Meraas Holding LLC offered to delist the troubled park operator Damac Properties rises as much as 2.1%, before falling 0.7% Read: Damac Sees UAE Property Market Recovery in Two Years, Zawya Says

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rises as much as 0.4% Malath Cooperative Insurance +6.6%; SABB Takaful +5.1%; Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance +4.6% at 11:37 a.m. in Riyadh



©2020 Bloomberg L.P.