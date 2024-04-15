(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s currency strengthened as traders weighed efforts by global leaders to avert a wider Middle East war following a direct attack by Iran.

The shekel advanced as much as 0.7% to 3.7275 per dollar on Monday, before paring gains to trade 0.3% higher.

Global markets showed a muted response to the escalating tensions in the Middle East as traders awaited further developments following Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend. Iran said “the matter can be deemed concluded,” and US President Joe Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US won’t support an Israeli counterattack.

“The attack by Iran is unlikely to lead to a further escalation for now, even as medium-term risks have risen,” Citigroup Inc. analysts led by Dirk Willer wrote in a note Monday.

