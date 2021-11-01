(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli shekel extended gains to hit the strongest level in 25 years.

The currency climbed to as high as 3.1119 per U.S. dollar on Monday, a level not seen since March 1996. The Israeli currency extended its gain in the past week to approximately 2.8%, the most among a basket of major developed and emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

The shekel’s gains come after the Bank of Israel’s said last month that it will roll back its 85-billion-shekel ($27.3 billion) bond-purchase program by year’s end, tightening monetary policy in lockstep with the U.S. Federal Reserve as inflation rises and the economy recovers. The move precedes a key Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday, when policy makers are expected to kick off a tapering of asset purchases.

