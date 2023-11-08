(Bloomberg) -- The shekel strengthened for a sixth day to briefly surpass the level it was at before Israel’s war with Hamas started, with the central bank spending billions of dollars to defend the currency.

The shekel jumped as much as 0.8% to 3.8419 against the dollar, stronger than its closing level of 3.8461 on Oct. 6, the day before the conflict began. The Bank of Israel said Tuesday it had sold $8.2 billion in October to defend the shekel, which hit an 11-year low late last month.

Israel’s balance of payments, a broad measure of a country’s trade in goods and services, is “much healthier” than during past episodes of conflict, reducing the nation’s economic and financial vulnerability to shocks, Tadas Gedminas and Kevin Daly, economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in a report Tuesday. The economy also tends to benefit from significant financial inflows from abroad, including aid, in times of conflict, they wrote.

CDS Retreat

“Relatively stable market conditions could bring forward the timing of when rate cuts could be considered, although we think this will ultimately hinge on the intensity and duration of the conflict, and on the economic fallout from it,” the strategists said.

The nation’s reserves fell $7.3 billion to $191.2 billion in October, according to the central bank. Foreign-currency sales were partly offset by government transfers from abroad amounting to $2.4 billion.

At the onset of the war, the central bank had pledged to sell as much as $30 billion from its foreign-currency reserves — and to provide as much as $15 billion more via swaps — to support the shekel.

The cost to insure Israel’s debt from default fell 17 basis points this week through Tuesday to 125. It remains more than double the levels before the war.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.