(Bloomberg) -- Israeli tech startups raised $1.45 billion in the last three months of the year, a decline of 15% from the previous period, as the war with Hamas contributed to the lowest quarterly funding total since 2018.

The money came primarily from foreign investors, signaling the Israeli tech sector remains resilient despite the war, according to a report published Thursday by IVC Data and Insights and LeumiTech.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis, including many tech workers, have been called up by the military since the conflict began on Oct. 7. The war came after a tumultuous year for the Israeli tech sector, which was hit by the global downturn in venture capital funding and roiled by protests over the government’s plans to weaken the judiciary.

“Despite the complexities, the proportion of foreign investors is a clear sign of Israel tech companies’ attractiveness, even during difficult times,” IVC Chief Executive Officer Ben Klein said in a statement.

Funding for Israeli tech startups in 2023 is on track for $6.9 billion, a 56% drop from the year before, according to the report.

Venture capital funding has slumped globally this year, down 49% in the first half, according to PitchBook. Startup funding in Israel is set to drop 60% this year, according to a forecast by Vintage Investment Partners based on a report covering January to September.

