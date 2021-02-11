(Bloomberg) -- Israeli startups raised a record $1.44 billion in January, riding a global wave of frothy valuations for technology firms.

A half-dozen firms announced funding rounds of at least $100 million last month, accounting for 73% of the total financing, according to a report from Start-Up Nation Central, a non-profit organization that tracks Israel’s tech industry. That compares with 21 rounds over $100 million last year.

Technology investments are surging, driven by low interest rates and unprecedented global stimulus. The pace of the so-called “mega rounds” is quickening because investors don’t want to be priced out of deals, said Start-Up Nation Central Director of Research Meir Valman.

Investments in Israeli startups jumped 32% last year to $10.4 billion, according to Start-Up Nation Central data.

