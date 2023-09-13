(Bloomberg) -- An Israeli startup that converts landfill waste into a recyclable bioplastic has raised $70 million to help fund expansion in the US and Europe.

New York-based Eden Global Partners LLC led the round, UBQ Materials said in a statement on Wednesday. Existing investors TPG Rise Climate, TPG Rise Fund II, Battery Ventures and M&G’s Catalyst also joined, it said.

UBQ, which raised $170 million in 2021, declined to disclose its valuation. Eden Chief Executive Officer David Dwek said in an interview the valuation increased in the latest round.

Israeli startups are recovering from a sharp drop-off in investment in the first half, when funding fell by 74%, according to Pitchbook data. Companies with Israeli offices including generative AI firm AI21 Labs, cybersecurity startup Upwind and transaction monitoring business ThetaRay announced rounds in the last month as the fund-raising environment improves.

UBQ, working from a dusty kibbutz in southern Israel, has produced plastic for Mercedes-Benz Group AG car parts and McDonald’s Corp. serving trays in Latin America, using ordinary household waste such as half-eaten fast food, single-use plastic and dirty diapers.

The production process begins with sifting waste from local towns and a nearby army base to remove metals and minerals. The material is then ground into a powder and converted into bioplastic in a reactor using UBQ technology that doesn’t require water. The resulting thermoplastic is then shaped into pellets that can be blended with other materials and has production costs that the company says are comparable to making plastic.

Every kilogram produced replaces a kilo of oil-based plastic and diverts 1.3 kilos of waste from incinerators and landfills, which are a major source of the greenhouse gas methane, according to UBQ.

UBQ’s first large manufacturing plant, which will increase its capacity more than tenfold, is set to open in the Netherlands by the end of the year, co-founder Jack Bigio said in an interview.

“We are using all the plastics, those that are recyclable but weren’t taken by someone before and those that are not recyclable,” says Bigio.

The new Dutch plant will produce 80,000 tons of the substance a year from 100,000 tons of waste, according to UBQ. That’s about how much trash New York City produces in eight days.

