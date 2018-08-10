2h ago
Israeli Troops Killed Palestinian Medic at Gaza Protest, Official Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian paramedic who was tending to casualties at an anti-Israel protest in the Gaza Strip on Friday, a Gaza Health Ministry official said.
Abdullah al-Qutati was the second medic killed in the field by Israeli forces since a campaign of protests began in Gaza on March 30. In all, nearly 160 Palestinians have been shot dead at the demonstrations, according to ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra.
