Demonstrators in Israel tried to block coalition parliament members from going to the Knesset Monday to vote on a controversial judicial overhaul that opponents say will keep investors away and threaten the country’s democracy.

Homes and highways were blocked in what organizers of the anti-legislation protests said were “individual, spontaneous acts.” Several protesters were arrested.

If it succeeds through parliament, the ruling will make it easier for the new far-right government to appoint judges who are seen as more favorable to its policies and limit the Supreme Court’s authority to strike down legislation.

Opponents say it will weaken the political system’s checks and balances and make Israel a less appealing place to invest, increasing the influence of religious fundamentalists.

Major Israeli Protests Against Judicial Overhaul Threaten Unrest

Those pushing for the changes argue that the Court has, over the past three decades, assumed too much power, declaring itself a constitutional court even though Israel has no constitution, and playing a dominant role in selecting those who sit on the bench.

In a unicameral, parliamentary system like Israel’s, the executive can exert enormous control over the legislature, leaving only the courts to address perceived abuses of minorities and human rights.

As many as 200,000 people are expected to gather for protests on Monday, according to organizers. The last major rally opposing the proposed law drew tens of thousands of people on Feb. 13.

President Isaac Herzog has repeatedly called on politicians to find a compromise. Last week he warned of “constitutional and social collapse” if officials didn’t work to address the dissent triggered by the proposals.

Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his predecessor Yair Lapid criticized the protesters actions Monday, especially in the case of Tally Gatlilv, a member of the ruling Likud party, who was temporarily prevented from taking her autistic daughter to day care.

